Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia MPs
Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia MPs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ashot Ghulyan today received head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan and member of the faction, Chair of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Mane Tandilyan.

Ashot Ghulyan welcomed the deputies’ subsequent visit to Artsakh and congratulated them on Victory Day, the liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Defense Army of Artsakh. The parliamentary speaker highly appreciated the cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian states and expressed certainty that the relations with the seventh convocation of the National Assembly of Artsakh would grow deeper.

Head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan expressed gratitude for the reception and expressed satisfaction with the cooperation established throughout the years. Mane Tandilyan also highlighted the high level of cooperation and the importance of strengthening the unity of all Armenians in regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The activities being carried out to eliminate the damages that COVID-19 has caused to the two Armenian republics were also discussed during the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
