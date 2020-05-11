Geoffrey Robertson: UK Foreign Office privately admitted killing Armenians in 1915 was genocide, but cannot say so

The UK Foreign Office privately admitted that the killing 1.2 million Armenians during World War I was genocide, but they could not say so because Turkey would take diplomatic and economic reprisals, Geoffrey Robertson, a distinguished human rights barrister said in an interview with the Harvard Political Review.

In his book, “An Inconvenient Genocide,” Geoffrey Robertson establish the case outlining the Armenian Genocide where the Ottoman Empire systematically murdered up to 1.2 million Armenians during World War I. He suggests that proving that this was an act of genocide is “inconvenient” for the world, because, according to him, in this case, Turkey is “neuralgic.”

“Because, in this case, Turkey is “neuralgic” — the word that the British Foreign Office used to describe it in some secret memoranda I obtained under our Freedom of Information Act. The Foreign Office privately admitted that it was genocide, but they could not say so because Turkey would take diplomatic and economic reprisals. Turkey is a NATO member of great strategic importance, and for that reason, the U.S. government cannot admit the truth either. President Obama always said that he would call it a genocide, but he quailed when he became president and called it “Medz Yeghern” — an Armenian phrase which means a great catastrophe. Donald Trump, for all his bravado, dare not speak the truth either by calling it “genocide.” Turkey is too strategically important, and its neuralgia must not be stoked by honest description of its history,” he noted.