Armenia ex-premier: I do not agree with government on many issues

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan does not agree with the serving government on many issues. Karapetyan told this to reporters Monday after his meeting with the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, when asked whether he is following the political and economic events taking place in the country.

"In some ways, I'm following, but not in a systematic way," he said. "Today I wish the government success so that we get out of this situation [related to COVID-19] with minimal losses because, in fact, the problem is serious. I do not agree with the government on many issues.”