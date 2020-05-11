Armenia ex-premier: I don't want to be engaged in politics

YEREVAN. – I congratulated on the holiday the third President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on the phone two days ago. Former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan told this to reporters Monday after his meeting with the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, when asked whether he still has contact with Sargsyan.
And to the question why he left the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Karapetyan responded. " I don't want to be engaged in politics."