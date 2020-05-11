Russian-Armenian citizens hold protest in front of Russia Embassy

Dozens of citizens of the Russian Federation today held a protest in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia with signs reading “I Want to Depart to Russia”.

Several citizens of Russia of Armenian descent have been regularly holding protests with the demand to return to Russia for a long time, but the return has been impossible since borders are closed due to the coronavirus situation.

Based on the press release of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia, citizens of the Russian Federation can travel from Yerevan to Voronezh and Mineralnye Vody on May 17 and 18 (flight № NGT747 from Yerevan to Voronezh is scheduled for 1:20 local time on May 17). Another flight (№ NGT743) will be carried out from Yerevan to Mineralnye Vody on May 18 at 4:05 a.m.