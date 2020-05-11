Armenia ex-FM invited to meeting with parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia’s ex-minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandyan has been invited to take part in the session of the parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War. This is what chair of the committee Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today.

“I have already sent Edward Nalbandyan a letter. You might ask why I have invited Edward Nalbandyan and might draw conclusions for yourself, but that’s not enough because the committee’s conclusions are what matter,” he said.

Today the parliamentary committee had a meeting with ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.