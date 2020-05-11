European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave

EU member states should prepare for the possible start of the second wave of the spread of a new coronavirus, TASS reported referring to the European Commission (EC) representative.

Following the results of the latest risk assessment, member states should prepare for the second wave, he said noting that European member states should take all necessary measures to be prepared for such a scenario.

According to the EC representative, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control regularly assess the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

New waves may appear even if current indicators are well controlled, he added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 4 million cases have been recorded worldwide.