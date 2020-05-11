Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war to no longer summon army general staff ex-chief

YEREVAN. – I will no longer petition again, and let Mr. Khachaturov decide for himself; even his coming to the committee is no longer important. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, stated this in a conversation with journalists Monday in Armenia’s parliament.
"His participation [in the meeting of this committee] is essential in the sense that all the servicemen under his command have respected our statehood and come to the National Assembly," Kocharyan added. "If Mr. [Yuri] Khachaturov [the former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces] realizes this by June 4, much better, first of all, for him because if he does not answer a number of questions there [at the committee], there have been many respondents instead of him. I want the committee to hear from him and he respond to those questions."