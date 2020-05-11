Sasun Mikayelyan responds to opposition MP's statement

I took photos of all I had and made them public last year. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sasun Mikayelyan declared in parliament today, touching upon deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Ani Samsonyan’s statement that there is a need to conduct a study on Sasun Mikayelyan’s riches and find out how he obtained them.
“I don’t even have my own car. That’s how my life has been. I’ve seen hungry and homeless people. Everyone knows how I help my people,” Sasun Mikayelyan declared.