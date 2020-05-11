Armenian MP: Political parties and media should reach agreement against hate speech gentlemanly

During a parliamentary session today, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Naira Zohrabyan declared that even though she appreciates all laws that will inhibit hate speech and enmity, she doesn’t believe legislation is the only way to solve the problem.
“If political parties, the media, civil society and the society don’t reach an agreement gentlemanly and agree that there is a red line that we can’t cross, we will constantly see similar ugly and low-class debates during which political discourse will be replaced with fistfights.
For instance, Swiss television stations simply refused to air scenes like the fistfight that took place in the National Assembly or the fistfights that can be seen outside. We need to understand what we want. Do we want to have LIKES on Facebook, or do we really want to have a political culture in which each person understands that there is a red line that can’t be crossed?” the deputy said.