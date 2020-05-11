Armenia PM's MP brother-in-law sues NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hrachya Hakobyan has sued President of the Civil Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan. Samsonyan posted the news on his Facebook page and added the following:
“Nikol Pashinyan’s brother-in-law, concurrently deputy of the National Assembly, former supporting actor who played small roles and currently, according to rumors, cigarette contrabandist Hrach Hakobyan has sued me and Artur Danielyan for tarnishing his impeccable reputation. I can’t wait for Pashinyan’s daughters Arpi and Mariam to file lawsuits against me. I urge Nikol and Anna to file lawsuits against me as well.
I accept Hrach’s ‘judicial challenge’ with pleasure and great pride.”