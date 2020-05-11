News
Armenian MP apologizes for brawl that took place in parliament
Armenian MP apologizes for brawl that took place in parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Touching upon the brawl that took place in parliament on May 8, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Babken Tunyan today apologized to citizens of Armenia on behalf of himself and the deputies of the National Assembly for the time that citizens are paying him and other deputies to discuss serious issues, but instead, they are wasting time on brawls.

Tunyan also said he will be careful with the words he uses in his speeches from now on and will try not to get carried away.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
