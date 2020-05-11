Not all My Step faction MPs votes in favor of Lanzarote Convention

The National Assembly of Armenia today adopted the controversial Lanzarote Convention, but not all deputies of the ruling My Step faction voted in favor.
Out of the 79 deputies who voted in favor, 78 were deputies of the My Step faction, and they were joined by Arman Babajanyan, who is no longer a member of the Bright Armenia faction.
So, out of the 88 deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly, 10 didn’t participate in the vote, and yerkir.am has presented the names of those deputies. Out of the following 10 deputies, 6 are members of the Civil Contract Party and 4 are non-partisans: Vardan Atabekyan, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Mary Galstyan, Taguhi Tovmasyan, Tigran Karapetyan, Sofia Hovsepyan, Taguhi Ghazaryan, Sasun Mikayelyan, Sergey Movsisyan, Tigran Ulikhanyan