Tuesday
May 12
Cyprus extends ban on all incoming and outgoing flights until May 28
Cyprus extends ban on all incoming and outgoing flights until May 28
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Cyprus extended the ban on all incoming and outgoing flights for another two weeks until May 28 as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, AP reported.

According to the country's ministry of transport, the ban does not apply to cargo flights and incoming flights for those wishing to leave the island state, as well as to emergency and humanitarian flights.

Cyprus first banned flights on March 21 amid strict quarantine. Cypriot authorities said airports could reopen after June 9, depending on how the pandemic develops domestically and abroad.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
