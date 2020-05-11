News
Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19
Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Kosovo’s prime minister has self-isolated at home awaiting the results of a coronavirus test, AP reported.

Albin Kurti had a meeting with a ministry official who had contact with a COVID-19 infected. Kurti noted that he would remain at home until the test result was known, and would “exert the duties in distance but with the same commitment.”

Kosovo has eased some restrictions, but its borders are still closed, like most enterprises.

The country has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths and 884 confirmed cases.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
