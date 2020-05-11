News
Artsakh servicemen receive new apartments
Artsakh servicemen receive new apartments
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

On May 10, on the occasion of Victory Day, the anniversary of the liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the deputy commander of the Defense Army for capital construction and troops’ settlement granted certificates for new apartments to the servicemen of one of the military units in the northern direction, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.

Before receiving the keys to their apartments, the attendees of the event paid tribute to the freedom fighters from Getavan village who had died during the Karabakh war.

The home construction project in this sector will continue and will serve as a major impetus for improvement of qualitative indicators of military service.
