US intends to blame China for attempting to hack vaccine data

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that Chinese most skilled hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the crash effort to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, NT Times reported.

A draft upcoming public warning, which officials say is likely to be published in the coming days, says China is seeking “valuable intellectual property and public health data through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and testing.”

Current and former officials said the decision to bring a specific charge against China’s state-owned hacking teams is part of a broader deterrence strategy that also includes the US cyber command and the National Security Agency.