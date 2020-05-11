News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
US intends to blame China for attempting to hack vaccine data
US intends to blame China for attempting to hack vaccine data
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that Chinese most skilled hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the crash effort to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, NT Times reported.

A draft upcoming public warning, which officials say is likely to be published in the coming days, says  China is seeking “valuable intellectual property and public health data through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and testing.” 

Current and former officials said the decision to bring a specific charge against China’s state-owned hacking teams is part of a broader deterrence strategy that also includes the US cyber command and the National Security Agency.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Change made in toolkit of measures for neutralizing consequences of coronavirus in Armenia
The Government of Armenia has decided to add a new point...
 Peter Navarro says bill has to come due for China
“They inflicted tremendous damage on the world which is still ongoing...
 2 COVID-19 patients attend funeral in Armenia's Martuni, 30-40 people self-isolated
Spouses tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of...
 Armenia's Areni reports first COVID-19 case
Areni village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province has...
 Cyprus extends ban on all incoming and outgoing flights until May 28
Cyprus first banned flights on March 21 amid strict quarantine...
 Emergency situation in Karabakh extended for another 30 days
He also noted that all the hotbeds of COVID-19 infection in Karabakh are extinct...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos