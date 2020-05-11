CoE spokesperson congratulates Armenia on ratifying Lanzarote Convention

Council of Europe's spokesperson Daniel Holtgen took to his Twitter to congratulate Armenia on ratifying Lanzarote Convention.
"Congratulations to Armenia for ratifying the Council of Europe Convention on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation, the Lanzarote Convention," he tweeted.
As reported earlier, the National Assembly of Armenia today adopted the controversial Lanzarote Convention, but not all deputies of the ruling My Step faction voted in favor.
So, out of the 88 deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly, 10 didn’t participate in the vote.