Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: Some MPs need to apologize to deputies and citizens

During a parliamentary session today, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan declared that he expects to see Edmon Marukyan, Ani Samsonyan and several others apologize to citizens of Armenia and deputy Sasun Mikayelyan from the podium of the National Assembly.
“People who didn’t have anything to do with the revolution that took place in Armenia shouldn’t come here and teach us how to appreciate the values of a revolution. They haven’t had, can’t have and won’t have anything to do with that revolution. The only thing they can do is to apologize to everyone,” he said.
According to Alen Simonyan, the ruling party’s opponents’ tactic is to incite, show manhood, be obscene, laugh when deputies have problems with each other and then come here and say they’re going to speak no matter how much they are beaten,” he said.