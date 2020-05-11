Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to educational programs for encouraging employment

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a regular consultation devoted to the anti-crisis policy for neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
The Prime Minister and other government officials discussed the course of implementation of the approved measures for social and economic support and touched upon the problems with making the support programs more addressable and expanding the circle of beneficiaries, and the Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan to present specific projects based on the results of the consultation.
Government officials shared new ideas for mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus, that is, the implementation of educational programs for encouraging employment, as well as expansion of the circle and toolkit for social and economic support.
Once again, the Prime Minister attached importance to the initiation of programs with the logic of encouraging employment and assigned to incorporate the presented proposals in a draft document.