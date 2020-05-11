News
News
Change made in toolkit of measures for neutralizing consequences of coronavirus in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Government of Armenia has decided to add a new point 1.2 to Annex N 2 to the government’s March 31 decision on approving the procedures for applying the tools for assistance within the scope of the first, second and third measures to neutralize the economic consequences of the coronavirus, and point 1.2 reads as follows: “1.2. Within the scope of this Annex, the contract of the financial agenda for granting microloans to natural persons shall be concluded until May 7, 2024, taking into consideration the fact that at least 50% of the principal amount of the specified loans will be paid at the expense of the funds of the financial institution granting the loan, the term of the loan will be up to 2 years (24 months), and there may be refinancing of new loans at the expense of the redemptions of those loans for a term of another 2 years. Within the scope of the contract of the specified agency, the amount to be allocated to the Central Bank of Armenia will make up AMD 2,000,000,000 at a 2.7% annual interest rate.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
