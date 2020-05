The emergency situation in Karabakh has been extended for another 30 days, said Karabakh state minister Grigory Martirosyan.

In connection with the current situation, other restrictions may be applied, he noted.

According to him, all the hotbeds of COVID-19 infection in Karabakh are extinct.

The commandant noted that a decision has already been signed in Karabakh to restrict the free movement of citizens in two more settlements.