Tuesday
May 12
Armenia's Areni reports first COVID-19 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Areni village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province has reported the first case of coronavirus. This is what head of Areni village Husik Sahakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“A 60-year-old woman tested positive yesterday. A while ago, two others were transferred to a hospital with a fever, including the woman’s husband and a person who had had contact with the family. Quarantine has been indicated for the persons having had contact. The woman has had contact with a lot of people in the village, and Areni is a big village. We’re concerned and are trying to find those people,” the head of the village stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
