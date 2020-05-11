Armenia parliament inquiry committee for April 2016 praises Manvel Grigoryan and Oganovsky

Ex-president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders Manvel Grigoryan was able to consolidate even the elders of the Union very quickly, and they all reached the military posts immediately, and Samvel Karapetyan (Oganovsky) played a major role in the efforts to retrieve military post #116. This is what chair of the parliamentary inquiry committee leading a probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today after he was asked if the committee will invite Vitaly Balasanyan, Manvel Grigoryan and Samvel Karapetyan.
Andranik Kocharyan said Balasanyan and Grigoryan weren’t holding offices during the Four-Day Artsakh War and their decisions couldn’t have had an impact on the war.