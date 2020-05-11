News
Tuesday
May 12
2 COVID-19 patients attend funeral in Armenia's Martuni, 30-40 people self-isolated
2 COVID-19 patients attend funeral in Armenia's Martuni, 30-40 people self-isolated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Spouses tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Martuni of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province yesterday. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the head of Upper Getashen village stated that the spouses had attended a funeral in their local village ten days ago, and several dozens of people have been self-isolated since yesterday.

“About 30-40 attendees of the funeral are self-isolated in their homes, and doctors visit them and take their temperatures. Nobody has any symptoms for the time being,” he said, stating that a person with COVID-19 who had visited the spouses’ house is the hotbed for the spouses’ infection.
