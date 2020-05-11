Armenia Deputy PM posts video devoted to fight against coronavirus

“I am Lilit Chibukhchyan. I am 42 years old. Two days after I arrived in Armenia from abroad, I felt weak, had a sore throat and a fever. I couldn’t even breathe. The ambulance came and took me to Nork Infection Clinical Hospital.” This is what Chibukhchyan said in the video “We’re Going to Overcome Together” posted on the Facebook page of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency declared in the country.
Chibukhchyan went on to say the following: “It turned out I had two-sided pneumonia and had been infected with coronavirus. I thought I would never get better…I stayed at the hospital for 25 days. The doctors were very caring, treated me like a relative and brought me out of this situation. I had a personal psychologist who would visit me every day. The doctors would tell me I’m strong and can overcome the virus, and I did. We can overcome it together. Follow the rules of hygiene and don’t interact a lot so you don’t get infected. Now I look at everything differently. The doctors save me, and I was reborn.”