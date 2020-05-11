Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine: Armenian Genocide also one of major factors for genocide prevention

Armenian official: Paying at least 75% of illegally acquired assets to not relieve of criminal liability

UK would not support Israel's annexation of parts of the West Bank

Armenia Deputy PM posts video devoted to fight against coronavirus

Artsakh servicemen receive new apartments

Armenia parliament inquiry committee for April 2016 praises Manvel Grigoryan and Oganovsky

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: Some MPs need to apologize to deputies and citizens

Change made in toolkit of measures for neutralizing consequences of coronavirus in Armenia

Peter Navarro says bill has to come due for China

Armenia PM on reforms in judiciary

ISIS regional leader arrested in Afghanistan

2 COVID-19 patients attend funeral in Armenia's Martuni, 30-40 people self-isolated

Armenia's Areni reports first COVID-19 case

The Hill: Pompeo is Trump attack dog on China

Armenia justice minister: Vetting impossible without constitutional amendments

US intends to blame China for attempting to hack vaccine data

Armenian woman MP to Ombudsman: Female officials are being intimidated

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to educational programs for encouraging employment

Cyprus extends ban on all incoming and outgoing flights until May 28

My Step: Armenian society is very cruel to males, depriving them of emotionality

Soldier dies in Artsakh, Armenia ratifies Lanzarote Convention, 11.05.20 digest

Aramco to cut crude oil production in June by an additional 1 million barrels per day

Emergency situation in Karabakh extended for another 30 days

Spain calls for Europe’s unified responses to air travel crisis

AMD 1,066,772,957.9 transferred to Armenia's treasury account to overcome COVID-19

Armenian MP: Political parties and media should reach agreement against hate speech gentlemanly

Armenian president signs law on confiscation of illegal property

Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds

Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism

Yerevan police taking measures to find person who broke into bank branch

European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave

CoE spokesperson congratulates Armenia on ratifying Lanzarote Convention

Artsakh state minister: 360 Karabakh residents tested for COVID-19

One dollar goes beyond AMD 486 in Armenia

Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19

Russia PM's spokesperson on Mishustin's health

Demonstration being held outside Central Bank of Armenia

Putin announces end of a single period of non-working days from May 12

Saudi Arabia imposes austerity measures

Not all members of Armenian ruling party's faction vote in favor of Lanzarote Convention

Prosecutor's office obliged to initiate criminal case against Armenian PM on high treason, politician says

19-year-old soldier who died in Artsakh was family's only son

Media Advocate: Andranik Kocharyan blames Edmon Marukyan and the media

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war not relying solely on what ex-PM Karapetyan said

Sasun Mikayelyan offers opposition MP Edmon Marukyan to join him and drop mandate

Sasun Mikayelyan responds to opposition MP's statement

Armenian MP apologizes for brawl that took place in parliament

Armenia PM's MP brother-in-law sues NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Russian-Armenian citizens hold protest in front of Russia Embassy

Switzerland opening schools and restaurants

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war to no longer summon army general staff ex-chief

Armenia PM appoints deputy heads of Nature Protection and Mineral Resources Inspectorate

Armenia Security Council Secretary to be on leave in Artsakh?

Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia MPs

What happened at Yerevan bank branch?

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses for 24 hours

Armenia ex-premier: I don't want to be engaged in politics

Armenia ex-FM invited to meeting with parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia PM signs decision appointing 3 first deputy ministers

Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan: 2nd President Kocharyan trial is quite politicized

Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran nears 110 thousand

Armenia ex-premier: I do not agree with government on many issues

Armenia ex-Premier Karapetyan: What we agreed with Pashinyan is our internal agreement

COVID-19 death toll in Georgia reaches 11

Over 67 thousand COVID-19 cases recorded in India

Pashinyan discusses work aimed at introducing new property-tax system in Armenia

Opposition Bright Armenia Party: We are ready to face all challenges

Brent oil prices drop to $ 29.95

Geoffrey Robertson: UK Foreign Office privately admitted killing Armenians in 1915 was genocide, but cannot say so

Armenian Ombudsman expresses readiness to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart

Criminal case filed over death of Armenian soldier

COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days

Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions

Armenia ex-premier arrives in parliament

2 flights scheduled from Yerevan for Russian citizens

Armenian Ombudsman stands for Council of Europe Convention

Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head

Gunman enters Yerevan bank branch

Armenia public initiative holds protest outside legislature building

Armenian Ombudsman: Artsakh Ombudsman’s office has a high level of institutional development, formation

Ara Nazaryan appointed Armenian emergency situations deputy minister

France lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce natural gas prices

Armenia PM signs new decision

Domestic violence: Armenian human rights office receives complaints both from women and men

Opposition Bright Armenia faction boycotts voting in parliament

Armenia National Assembly passes a number of laws

Armenia legislature ratifies controversial convention

Armenian Ombudsman: 13,140 complaints received from citizens in 2019

19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenia introducing criminal liability for forcing parents to abandon newborns

Armenian Security Council Secretary sent to Artsakh

Risk of flooding at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

Johnson announces easing coronavirus quarantine in UK as of Wednesday

Armenia parliament kicks off special sitting

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies

Iran missile ship has accident