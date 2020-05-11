Armenian official: Paying at least 75% of illegally acquired assets to not relieve of criminal liability

During a discussion on vetting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said the person having illegally acquired assets won’t be relieved of criminal liability by paying the State at least 75% of the assets that de facto belong to him or her.
“There are articles in the Criminal Code that will serve as a signal to launch investigation. For officials, all corruption crimes are mainly listed. If the person is not an official, there are articles in the Criminal Code about trafficking, illicit circulation of narcotic drugs and criminal subculture. If legitimate acquisition of assets isn’t justified, a person is offered to submit a declaration by which the presumption of illegal origin of the assets may be refuted.”
The minister also talked about reconciliation agreements and explained how they will be applied. “If the given person is obliged to declare all assets belonging to him or her, including assets abroad, and transfers at least 75% of those assets to the State, this won’t relieve the person of criminal liability. The Ministry of Justice is holding talks with the Prosecutor General’s Office over this issue,” he said.