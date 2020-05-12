Newspaper: Major changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, major changes are expected in the sphere of RA foreign policy in the near future; the authorities have started to radically change the personnel bank of the ambassadors.

The thing is that the current halls of power are dissatisfied with the work of those responsible for foreign policy. According to our information, more than a dozen ambassadors and rather long-term employees of embassies (attachés, consuls and envoys) will be fired in the near future.

We also have information that [PM Nikol] Pashinyan has urged the relevant organizations to prepare special reports on the ambassadors, in connection with their activities of all times. Our source in the MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] informed that some junior employees have already been verbally notified to "slowly collect their belongings."

Our sources claim that in the last few months there has been an active lobbying for various candidates to be appointed ambassadors or other positions in this or that country.