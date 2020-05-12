News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities send "landing party" to Karabakh
Newspaper: Armenia authorities send "landing party" to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan was sent to Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] as a "landing party" where the issue of the future government is being decided.

Now [President-elect] Arayik Harutyunyan is negotiating with various [political] forces [in this regard].

On May 11-12, Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Artsakh, then, until May 19, on vacation, which he will most likely spend in his native Artsakh, and will report—online—to the RA leader on the events.

The President will swear in on May 21, the government (…) will be formed in June.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs
Those premiers who have made a proposal to commute—on a personal guarantee—second president Kocharyan’s current precautionary measure of detention…
 Newspaper: What Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war plans to find out from ex-FM
The committee intends to talk with Nalbandian by video link, as he now lives in Russia…
 Newspaper: Major changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps
We also have information that [PM Nikol] Pashinyan has urged the relevant organizations to prepare special reports on the ambassadors…
 Armenia ex-premier: I do not agree with government on many issues
"Today I wish the government success so that we get out of this situation [related to COVID-19] with minimal losses,” Karen Karapetyan added…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party: We are ready to face all challenges
The political force issued a statement on the recent brawl in parliament…
 Armenia PM considers what happened in parliament to be their biggest defeat since revolution
Pashinyan expressed confidence that all this is connected with the law on confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos