YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan was sent to Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] as a "landing party" where the issue of the future government is being decided.

Now [President-elect] Arayik Harutyunyan is negotiating with various [political] forces [in this regard].

On May 11-12, Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Artsakh, then, until May 19, on vacation, which he will most likely spend in his native Artsakh, and will report—online—to the RA leader on the events.

The President will swear in on May 21, the government (…) will be formed in June.