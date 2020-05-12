Newspaper: What Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war plans to find out from ex-FM

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, yesterday the sitting of the NA [National Assembly] committee investigating the circumstances of the military actions in April 2016 again passed in a calm atmosphere. RA former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan answered the questions very briefly and concretely.

Let us note that the next "guest" of the parliamentary committee of inquiry shall be RA former Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, with whom the committee intends to talk by video link, as he [now] lives in the RF [Russian Federation].

According to our sources, the committee will try to find out from Nalbandian what ceasefire agreement Yuri Khachaturov, former Chief of the GS [General Staff of the Armed Forces] of the RA MOD [Ministry of Defense], signed on April 5, 2016 in Moscow, which, in fact, considers canceled the tripartite ceasefire agreement signed in 1994.