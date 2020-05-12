News
Tuesday
May 12
Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs
Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: As is known, RA former Prime Ministers Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan, as well as Artsakh’s [ Nagorno-Karabakh] former Prime Minister Anushavan Danielyan have made a proposal to commute—on a personal guarantee—RA second president Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure of detention.

The court considered the petition to commute the precautionary measure on May 8, and the decision will be announced tomorrow.

These days, some pro-government circles, as well as certain satellites of the halls of power, are consistently trying to "dig"—with various information platforms—various information and reports (including those published years ago), which in one way or another can discredit the [aforesaid] RA and AR [Artsakh Republic] former prime ministers. The goal is to create the impression that they are not popular.

According to Past newspaper’s information, these are not manifestations of self-activity; it is about the campaign organized by the authorities.

Moreover, there are rumors behind the scenes that the authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting.
