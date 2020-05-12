CIS FMs to discuss fight against coronavirus

A meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will be convened on Tuesday.

This session is the fourth ministerial meeting in a videoconference format.

Ahead of this talk, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the agenda includes 14 issues with a wide range of areas of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth.

In particular, the FMs will discuss the collaboration between their foreign ministries in resolving humanitarian issues to counteract the spread of COVID-19.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the CIS.