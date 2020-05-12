News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Parliament continues discussing report on human rights situation in Armenia
Parliament continues discussing report on human rights situation in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – On Tuesday, the National Assembly of Armenia continues its regular sittings, which started last week.

On Monday, the parliament adopted the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.

On the same day, the National Assembly started discussing the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) and the state of human rights and freedoms in the country in 2019, as well as the Human Rights Defender's annual report on the activities in 2019 as a national prevention mechanism. These reports were presented by Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

The discussion of the issue continues on Tuesday.

To note, after the brawl in parliament on May 8, the opposition Bright Armenia faction is not in attendance to these sessions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos