Wuhan authorities to test all city residents for COVID-19 in 10 days
Wuhan authorities to test all city residents for COVID-19 in 10 days
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Wuhan authorities are going to test all city residents for COVID-19 in ten days, TASS reported referring to the Peng Pai News.

According to it, the operational headquarters of the city instructed all citizens to test for the nucleic acids of coronavirus. This decision came after six new cases were recorded in Wuhan on May 9 and 10 - they became the first detected cases of infection in 35 days.

Municipal authorities are instructed to develop plans for mass testing of residents based on population density and the number of residents in each district. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China has reached 82 919, with 78 171 people recovered and 4,633 people died. 

A COVID-19 outbreak was recorded at the end of 2019. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 4 million cases have been reported globally, while the death toll has reached nearly 280 thousand.
