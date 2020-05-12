Trump explains why he doesn't wear face mask

US President Donald Trump claims that he doesn’t wear a face mask because he doesn’t approach anyone, reports RIA Novosti.
During a news conference, Trump was asked why he doesn’t wear a face mask when employees of the White House have been instructed to wear face masks in the White House and several employees have already been infected with the coronavirus.
“The employees maintain a certain distance from me and each other. As for me, I’m not close to anyone…In my case, I stay rather far from everyone, no matter who it is,” Trump declared, and he was really far from the others during the news conference.
According to him, almost all the employees of the White House currently wear face masks.
Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence get tested for COVID-19 every day, and they have tested negative to this day.