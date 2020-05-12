Gates on COVID-19: I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has expressed regret on not calling more attention to the COVID-19 danger, The Wall Street Journal reported sharing their interview with Gates.
"I feel terrible," he said adding: "I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger."
According to him, "the whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimize the damage."
Five years ago, during his speech on TED in Canada, the businessman talked about the infectious disease that imposes a huger threat to the world than the nuclear war.
“If anything kills over a 10 million people in the next few decades it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war”, Gates said back in 2015. “Not missiles, but microbes”.
Gates' interview has been published amid the attacks on him as some conspiracy theories' supporters claim that Bill reportedly intends to implant microchips into people posing it as a COVID-19 vaccine.