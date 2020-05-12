Armenia parliament majority member to Ombudsman: Just noting that woman is person is impermissible

YEREVAN. – Mr. Tatoyan, you have mentioned in your report that a woman is an independent, righteous, and dignified person; it was inappropriate, to put it mildly. Vagharshak Hakobyan, a member of the majority My Step faction, stated this Tuesday during the discussion of the Human Rights Defender's 2019 report in the National Assembly of Armenia, addressing the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman), Arman Tatoyan.
According to the MP, noting with only a few lines that a woman is a person—and a dignified one, in that—impermissible. "You should have spoken more comprehensively about women's rights, as we [Armenia] have a lot of [respective] achievements (…). I hope you will address this in your final report," Hakobyan said, in particular.
Also, he stressed that it is wrong to try to use the increase in the role of women in the public administration system with incomprehensible quotas, and in fact, we should start with upbringing in the society.