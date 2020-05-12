News
Karabakh President-elect, Armenia Security Council chief discuss food security programs
Karabakh President-elect, Armenia Security Council chief discuss food security programs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan and Republic of Armenia (RA) Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan have discussed food security programs. Harutyunyan wrote about this on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"On the first day of the week, together with RA Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan, we were in the southern wing of the republic on an unofficial visit. In the context of ensuring food security, we have had effective discussions on the implementation of a number of economic programs," Harutyunyan wrote, in particular.
