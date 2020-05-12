My step MP speaks on need to increase media literacy in Armenia

There is a need to increase the media literacy of society in Armenia, said My Step MP Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on Tuesday at the parliament.
"If there is no media literacy, then Armenian citizens will be at risk of manipulation and deception every single hour. The state has no alternative to working with the public. It is media literacy that will solve the problem faced by an Armenian citizen. We must have such an educated society that clearly distinguishes lies and falsification from healthy and well-founded criticism," he noted.
According to him, some media disseminate lies and falsifications, but the authorities, however, are not going to stop their activities.
“There can be no government in Armenia that would shut down any website, but there must be specific new effective media mechanisms that are equal and fair for everyone,” the MP noted, adding that legislative amendments to the law on media should also be amended.