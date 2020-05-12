News
Tuesday
May 12
Politik.am: 5 employees of Yerevan prison are infected with COVID-19?
Politik.am: 5 employees of Yerevan prison are infected with COVID-19?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Politik.am of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. Our sources in the RA Ministry of Justice inform that five employees of Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary are infected with the coronavirus. The employees are prison guards, and the citizens who are imprisoned in the penitentiary have contact more with them.

Their sources in the ministry note the authorities are trying to keep the information about the infected employees secret so that the information does not affect the decision of the judge examining the petition for the [commuting of the] precautionary measure RA second president Robert Kocharyan.

It should be noted that President Kocharyan is in the [age] risk group [for being infected with COVID-19], and infected employees can be at risk for him from a health point of view.

In a conversation with Politik.am Lusine Martirosyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, claimed that no cases of infection had been recorded. "The information does not correspond to reality. No case of coronavirus disease has been recorded in Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
