Armenian ruling party faction's head calls on Edmon Marukyan to return to political field

I’m not going to go there because that’s not the political field. I call on my colleague to return to the political field and make substantive remarks. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters today, touching upon head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan’s statement that his brother used swear words against the person who had threatened to cut Edmon Marukyan’s neck off.

“Despite the fact that Bright Armenia Party doesn’t accept its share of the blame for the incident, which the My Step faction doesn’t agree with, I fully hope that the political party draws conclusions for itself. Our faction has condemned the incident with regard to what we did and the incident in general. We drew our conclusions, and we fully hope Bright Armenia Party does the same,” Makunts declared.

Asked what will happen if the deputies of Bright Armenia Party refuse to return to parliament, Makunts noted that this is a question that journalists should ask the deputies of the political party and that she can’t comment on that.