News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian ruling party faction's head calls on Edmon Marukyan to return to political field
Armenian ruling party faction's head calls on Edmon Marukyan to return to political field
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I’m not going to go there because that’s not the political field. I call on my colleague to return to the political field and make substantive remarks. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters today, touching upon head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan’s statement that his brother used swear words against the person who had threatened to cut Edmon Marukyan’s neck off.

“Despite the fact that Bright Armenia Party doesn’t accept its share of the blame for the incident, which the My Step faction doesn’t agree with, I fully hope that the political party draws conclusions for itself. Our faction has condemned the incident with regard to what we did and the incident in general. We drew our conclusions, and we fully hope Bright Armenia Party does the same,” Makunts declared.

Asked what will happen if the deputies of Bright Armenia Party refuse to return to parliament, Makunts noted that this is a question that journalists should ask the deputies of the political party and that she can’t comment on that.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs
Those premiers who have made a proposal to commute—on a personal guarantee—second president Kocharyan’s current precautionary measure of detention…
 Newspaper: What Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war plans to find out from ex-FM
The committee intends to talk with Nalbandian by video link, as he now lives in Russia…
 Newspaper: Major changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps
We also have information that [PM Nikol] Pashinyan has urged the relevant organizations to prepare special reports on the ambassadors…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities send "landing party" to Karabakh
The issue of the new Artsakh government is being decided…
 Armenia ex-premier: I do not agree with government on many issues
"Today I wish the government success so that we get out of this situation [related to COVID-19] with minimal losses,” Karen Karapetyan added…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party: We are ready to face all challenges
The political force issued a statement on the recent brawl in parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos