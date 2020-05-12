IDBank prolongs credit vacation until the 1st of June

During this period, in case of non-fulfillment or partial fulfillment of the regular loan repayments, the loan will not be classified, will not be considered overdue, penalties, fines will not be applied, the credit history will not suffer.

After the 1st of June, the package support announced by the Bank on the 2nd of April will be still operated.

In particular։

After the end of the credit vacation, new credit schedules will be made so that physical entity customers will receive a grace period for the principal amount for the following 3 months, this means they will make only interest payments.

Those obligations not fulfilled starting from March 17, will be distributed over the whole period following the loan repayment. In case of unsecured and non-guaranteed loans, the Bank will automatically extend the loan repayment period by 12 months.

For legal entities, the Bank takes an individual approach.

All the terms and conditions of the credit vacation provided by IDBank are available here.

At the same time, we encourage you to make payments remotely as far as it is possible, via IDBanking.am online platform, Idram application, as well as through IDBanking 24/7 zones, making use of more than 300 other services.

Make payments without endangering your health.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY THE CBA