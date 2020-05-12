News
Measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president should be immediately canceled
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Attorney Aram Vardevanyan said that the arrest measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan should be immediately canceled

According to him, following the trial on May 8, the following developments took place:

1) The number of infected people increased by 509, unfortunately, four people died in this short period of time.

2) Robert Kocharyan, being at risk of coronavirus infection, was again operated on today at Izmirlyan MC.

3) According to information obtained as a result of advocacy, although the prosecutor’s office considers the detention center a 'safe place', three cases with all symptoms of coronavirus infection were recorded in the Yerevan-Kentron detention center.

“These developments make it even more obvious that the measure of restraint in respect of Robert Kocharyan as arrest should be immediately canceled," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
