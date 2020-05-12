Armenia legislature postpones debates on opposition Bright Armenia faction’s bills for 2 months

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday postponed for two months the discussion of two bills submitted by the opposition Bright Armenia faction.
The reason for this postponement is that the faction is not present at the sittings of the parliament.
Thus, the discussion—in the second reading—of the bill on amendments to the Civil Code, and of the package of bills on amendments and additions to the law on the financial system mediator and the attached laws have been postponed for two months.
It should be noted that after the mass brawl provoked by Sasun Mikaelyan, a member of the "My Step" bloc, the "Bright Armenia" party left the parliament hall on May 8, after which it did not return.
