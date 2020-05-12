Armenia parliament majority on vetting, Constitution amendment: We do not think the process has failed

YEREVAN. – We don't think that this vetting process has failed; yes, we think that it would have been better to act a little faster in many matters. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in a talk with journalists in the NA on Tuesday, referring to the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice on Monday.

"We do not consider everything to be perfect in our actions, but we try to do our best to address judicial reforms more comprehensively," she said. "We positively assess the strategy developed by the Ministry of Justice; we just have to manifest consistency and implement them.”

Makunts added: "As for vetting, during the meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday, the Minister [of Justice] touched upon them in detail. We believe that the series of laws related to vetting can have a very positive effect in practice, and we hope that all bodies will do their best within their powers."

And asked whether they are going to amend the Constitution in order to allow carrying out a vetting, the parliament majority leader responded: "The working group on constitutional amendments has already been formed. (...). I am convinced that if, as a result of the discussion, it is decided by general consensus that some direction is important and useful for the Republic of Armenia and the establishment of the rule of law, I am sure that it will be so.”