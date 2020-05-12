Ardshinbank named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance

Ardshinbank has received the Best Bank in Armenia 2020 award from Global Finance magazine. This prestigious award affirms the Bank's outstanding digital channels, innovative business approach and strong financial performance.

“The banking industry is increasingly challenged by rising customer demands for safe real-time access with total control and broad flexibility,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “For 27 years, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards have helped corporate treasurers and CFOs identify the banking partners most able to deliver top-notch financial services delivered via innovative technology.”

It should be noted that Ardshinbank has been awarded the Best Bank of the Year award by Global Finance for the third consecutive year. Prior, the Bank received the Safest Bank award by the magazine for six consecutive years.

The selection of the best bank was based on research by industry analysts, banking consultants, and Global Financial magazine editors and senior executives. The results will be published in the October 2020 issue of Global Finance magazine.

Among other winners of Best Bank Award 2020 are Bank of America (US), Barclays (Great Britain), BNP Paribas (Belgium), TBC (Georgia) and other leading banks. To see the full list of the Best Banks 2020 in Central and Eastern Europe named by Global Finance, visit.