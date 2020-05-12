News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ardshinbank named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance
Ardshinbank named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank has received the Best Bank in Armenia 2020 award from Global Finance magazine. This prestigious award affirms the Bank's outstanding digital channels, innovative business approach and strong financial performance.

“The banking industry is increasingly challenged by rising customer demands for safe real-time access with total control and broad flexibility,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “For 27 years, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards have helped corporate treasurers and CFOs identify the banking partners most able to deliver top-notch financial services delivered via innovative technology.”

It should be noted that Ardshinbank has been awarded the Best Bank of the Year award by Global Finance for the third consecutive year. Prior, the Bank received the Safest Bank award by the magazine for six consecutive years.

The selection of the best bank was based on research by industry analysts, banking consultants, and Global Financial magazine editors and senior executives. The results will be published in the October 2020 issue of Global Finance magazine.

Among other winners of Best Bank Award 2020 are Bank of America (US), Barclays (Great Britain), BNP Paribas (Belgium), TBC (Georgia) and other leading banks. To see the full list of the Best Banks 2020 in Central and Eastern Europe named by Global Finance, visit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EBRD cuts 2020 GDP forecasts for Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan
For Armenia, the EBRD forecast the economy would shrink 3.5% in 2020...
 Armenia PM: 500,000 people were given loan repayment holiday during this period
Pashinyan spoke with the citizens protesting in front of the Central Bank…
 Protests in front of Armenian CB: Action organizer apprehended
The protests are being held for the third day...
 Protests in Yerevan: Citizens hand over their letter to CB head
The protesters on the eve also called on the MPs to join them but in vain...
 IDBank prolongs credit vacation until the 1st of June
After the 1st of June, the package support announced by the Bank on the 2nd of April will be still operated...
 Yerevan police taking measures to find person who broke into bank branch
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos