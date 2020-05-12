Armenian ruling party's faction head on Sasun Mikayelyan's speech

The speech that Sasun Mikayelyan’s gave from the podium of the National Assembly yesterday was rather clear. He reminded us all of what had happened in the past. I didn’t view his speech as a threat when he said nothing good will await the brother of deputy Edmon Marukyan, if he doesen't apologize. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters today.

“Based on my understanding, failure by Marukyan’s brother to apologize to Mr. Marukyan will have a negative impact on Mr. Mikayelyan’s reputation and the reputation of the Bright Armenia Party,” Makunts said.

In his speech yesterday, deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon Edmon Marukyan’s brother’s post on a social network in which he had used swear words. “I won’t oppose you with the words you used, young man, your mother is sacred for me, but if you don’t apologize for your statement, you know who I am, nothing good awaits you. I recommend that you get up and apologize to my parent.”