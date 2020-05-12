News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Medical staff at Armenia’s Maralik town hospital complains of attempts to reduce their salaries during self-isolation
Medical staff at Armenia’s Maralik town hospital complains of attempts to reduce their salaries during self-isolation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The medical staff of the hospital in Maralik town of Armenia’s Shirak Province is holding a protest Tuesday.

According to nurse Anna Ayvazyan, after COVID-19 was detected in more than 20 employees of the hospital, some of them were sent to an infectious disease hospital, and the hospital management had called on the rest to self-isolate.

"We had to self-isolate," she said. “But now the management says that we shall get a salary based on a bulletin; this means that we will receive 80% of the amount due. (…). We want the Minister of Health to issue a message and clarify how legal all this is.”

Lab assistant Armine Ayvazyan, in her turn, added that at the very beginning of the pandemic, the medical staff was not provided with protective equipment, including gloves.

Anahit Hakobyan, an ambulance staff, said that the real increase in the salaries of medical workers from the promised 30 percent increase was only 20 percent.

And Vram Melikyan, former acting director of the hospital, stated that he had been asked to temporarily ensure the hospital’s activities so that the local population would not suffer.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Matter of extending state of emergency is on Armenia government agenda
Wearing a mask when leaving home can become mandatory…
 Gates on COVID-19: I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger
"I feel terrible...
 5 Russian reporters die of COVID-19, while nearly 200 test positive
"We are all in a very difficult situation. Journalists even more so because they are on the frontlines...
 Armenian embassy: From May 15, all people arriving in Spain will be in quarantine
Including Spanish citizens...
 34 citizens return from Los Angeles to Armenia
Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flights took place on May 2 and 9...
 NYT: US chief top specialist to oppose lifting restrictions too soon
“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos