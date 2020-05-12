Police apprehend demonstrators outside Central Bank of Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A tense situation has started Tuesday in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) between the police and the citizens protesting there.

The demonstrators were protesting against the high interest rates by credit organizations, and they demanded a meeting with a CBA representative.

The tense situation started when the police tried to apprehend Manuel Manukyan, one of the organizers of this picket.

During the ensuing tussle, people were heard saying that they were being hit.

The police used force and put Manukyan and several others in a car.

The street running along the CBA building is closed at the moment.