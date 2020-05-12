'Mother of Soldier' NGO leader discontent with Armenian government

It has already been a year since the ‘Soldier’ coordinating council for cooperation of non-governmental organizations addressed the government with the expectation for increase of the AMD 30,000 bonuses granted to the families of deceased freedom fighters. This is what President of ‘Mother of Soldier’ NGO Margarita Khachatryan told reporters today.

“The government hasn’t responded to any one of the ten applications that have been sent throughout the past year. I have never seen the government or the parliament express condolences to expecting mothers. Perhaps we were wrong to send our boys to defend the homeland,” she said.

Margarita Khachatryan touched upon the fact that the relatives of the victims of the events of March 1, 2008 have sued her for offense. “I received a letter stating that the victims of the events of March 1 have sued me for stating that the government paid them AMD 30,000,000 and didn’t pay them anything. I’m not afraid of being sentenced. I am now certain that our government is hinged on lies, falsehood, bonuses, institution of criminal cases against each other, no protection of the borders of the homeland and leading the country to perdition. What is the government going to achieve? Perhaps it has an ‘allergy’ from the families of deceased soldiers and of freedom fighters,” she said.